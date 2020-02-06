CHICAGO (AP) — The Cubs announced former closer Brandon Morrow's minor league contract on Wednesday and said he will report to big league spring training.

If added to the 40-man roster, Morrow would get a one-year contract paying a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues and a $150,000 salary while in the minors. He could earn $1.25 million in bonuses for games pitched in the majors: $250,000 each for 40, 50, 55, 60 and 65.

Morrow agreed to a $21 million, two-year contract before the 2018 season and had 22 saves and a 1.47 ERA in 35 games when he was shut down that July because of a bone bruise in his right elbow. He had elbow surgery four months later and the 35-year-old right-hander has not pitched in a game since.

Chicago declined a $12 million option in November, triggering a $3 million buyout.

Morrow is among 21 non-roster players invited to big camp in Mesa, Arizona. Pitchers and catchers begin workouts on Feb. 12, with the first full squad workout on Feb. 17.

Chicago finished third in the NL Central last season at 84-78 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

