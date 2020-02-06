Microsoft names new CEO to LinkedIn business

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — The CEO of Microsoft's LinkedIn business is being replaced by its product executive.

Jeff Weiner will become executive chairman after 11 years as LinkedIn's CEO. Ryan Roslansky, senior vice president of product, will become CEO as of June 1.

Weiner has been CEO of LinkedIn since 2008, when he joined the company. The company had its initial public offering of stock in 2011 and sold itself to Microsoft in 2016.

Roslansky has been at LinkedIn for more than 10 years. He will report to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and join Microsoft's senior leadership team.