NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By  Associated Press
2020/02/05 23:09

Through Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 53 29 54 83 -9 14 10 0 8 162 17.9
Connor McDavid Edmonton 53 29 50 79 -5 22 11 0 4 172 16.9
David Pastrnak Boston 54 38 37 75 16 30 17 0 6 214 17.8
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 51 30 43 73 4 12 9 0 3 236 12.7
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 50 27 44 71 23 14 6 0 4 161 16.8
Brad Marchand Boston 54 23 46 69 20 62 5 0 4 142 16.2
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 52 19 47 66 10 24 4 0 3 117 16.2
Jack Eichel Buffalo 52 31 35 66 11 30 7 1 7 174 17.8
John Carlson Washington 54 14 51 65 21 18 2 0 6 152 9.2
Patrick Kane Chicago 53 25 40 65 5 36 6 0 2 199 12.6
Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay 52 24 39 63 22 26 4 0 4 158 15.2
Auston Matthews Toronto 53 37 25 62 15 6 9 0 4 212 17.5
Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 50 24 33 57 10 20 8 0 6 155 15.5
Alex Ovechkin Washington 53 40 17 57 -8 26 12 0 3 249 16.1
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 54 23 33 56 0 45 7 0 5 126 18.3
Elias Pettersson Vancouver 54 23 32 55 12 12 7 0 5 136 16.9
Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh 39 16 38 54 12 38 4 0 4 129 12.4
Aleksander Barkov Florida 50 16 38 54 7 16 7 0 2 131 12.2
J.T. Miller Vancouver 54 20 33 53 10 36 7 0 3 128 15.6
David Perron St. Louis 54 23 30 53 0 44 9 0 8 131 17.6