NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 54 36 13 5 77 197 160 Boston 54 32 10 12 76 181 137 Pittsburgh 52 33 14 5 71 176 142 Tampa Bay 53 33 15 5 71 192 147 Columbus 54 29 16 9 67 144 135 N.Y. Islanders 51 30 15 6 66 150 139 Philadelphia 53 29 17 7 65 170 157 Florida 52 29 17 6 64 188 171 Toronto 53 28 18 7 63 191 176 Carolina 53 30 20 3 63 169 145 Montreal 55 25 23 7 57 172 170 N.Y. Rangers 51 25 22 4 54 166 166 Buffalo 53 23 23 7 53 151 167 Ottawa 53 18 24 11 47 144 179 New Jersey 52 18 24 10 46 141 190 Detroit 54 12 38 4 28 111 207

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 54 32 14 8 72 174 153 Dallas 53 30 18 5 65 142 136 Vancouver 54 30 19 5 65 177 163 Colorado 51 29 16 6 64 188 150 Edmonton 53 28 19 6 62 170 165 Vegas 55 27 21 7 61 170 166 Arizona 55 27 21 7 61 155 148 Calgary 54 27 21 6 60 147 166 Nashville 52 25 20 7 57 171 172 Chicago 53 25 21 7 57 160 166 Winnipeg 54 26 23 5 57 159 166 Minnesota 52 24 22 6 54 160 174 San Jose 54 23 27 4 50 139 178 Anaheim 53 22 26 5 49 137 163 Los Angeles 54 19 30 5 43 133 171

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado 6, Buffalo 1

Washington 4, Los Angeles 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, Dallas 3, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Vegas 2

Boston 4, Vancouver 0

Columbus 1, Florida 0, OT

Montreal 5, New Jersey 4, SO

Anaheim 3, Ottawa 2, SO

St. Louis 6, Carolina 3

Nashville 2, Winnipeg 1, OT

Minnesota 3, Chicago 2, OT

Arizona 3, Edmonton 0

San Jose 3, Calgary 1

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.