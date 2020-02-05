HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — Ross Taylor scored an unbeaten 109 runs as New Zealand overhauled India's 347-4 to win the first one-day cricket international Wednesday by four wickets with 11 balls to spare.

Taylor's 21st ODI century and his 138-run partnership with Tom Latham (69) helped New Zealand get past India's formidable total, breaking its nine-match losing streak across all formats.

New Zealand finally found a winning formula in its favorite format, mounting a well-paced chase for its second highest winning total on home soil.

Henry Nicholls made 78 at the top of the order, putting on 62 with Taylor. But it was the 117 runs Taylor and Latham added between the 30th and 40th overs that swung the match in New Zealand's favor.

When Latham was out in the 42nd over, New Zealand was 309-4, needing 39 runs from 50 balls. New Zealand, which lost three of five T20 internationals against India from commanding positions, lost Jimmy Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme in quick succession.

Taylor guided New Zealand home with Mitchell, who was 12 not out at the end.

"I think it's been an interesting summer and it was good to get across the line," Taylor said. "Different format, different series and I think there were a lot of contributions throughout the top order and even with the ball.

"To restrict them to under 350 gave us a chance."

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer's maiden century drew attention away from the debut of Prithvi Shaw as India set New Zealand an imposing total.

Iyer made 103 and shared partnerships of 102 for the third wicket with captain Virat Kohli (51) and 136 for the fourth wicket with K.L. Rahul, who made an unbeaten 88.

The announcement Tuesday that the 20-year-old Shaw would make his one-day international debut as a replacement for the injured Rohit Sharma generated a considerable buzz around the match at Seddon Park.

Injuries to Sharma and Shikhar Darwan gave Shaw an unexpected opportunity to return to the India team for his ODI debut; he formed a new opening partnership with Mayank Agarwal, who was also playing his first ODI.

The pair gave India's innings a solid footing when they put on 50 in eight overs. The ball seamed early and swung in a strong crosswind and Shaw looked technically sound in making 20 from 21 balls.

Captain Virat Kohli reached a half century from 61 balls before being bowled by leg spinner Ish Sodhi and Iyer went on to his half century from 66 balls. He made the best of a reprieve on 83 when he was dropped by de Grandhomme from the bowling of Mitchell Santner and reached his century 35 balls later.

Rahul stepped up the run-rate as he dashed four sixes in his half century from 44 balls and Kedar Jardhav boosted the India total with 26 off 15 balls.

