  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Three major steps in Taiwan’s effective response to Wuhan coronavirus

Drawing lessons from SARS, Taiwan has acted quickly in response to the new virus outbreak

  233
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/05 17:27
Vehicles transporting Taiwanese returning from Wuhan.

Vehicles transporting Taiwanese returning from Wuhan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has managed to coordinate a quick and effective response to the coronavirus outbreak thanks to experience gained from SARS as well as three major decisions, according to a report by Mirror Media.

The island country initiated the first response mechanism on Dec. 31, when China reported 27 mysterious pneumonia cases in Wuhan to the WHO. From that day on, all passengers on direct flights from the Chinese city were subject to onboard screening and a health-condition declaration.

These border control measures have been hailed as key to preventing the virus from further spreading into Taiwan. It was not until Jan. 21 that the island reported its first case, a businesswoman from Wuhan who was directly transported to the hospital upon arrival.

The second crucial move was made on Jan. 15, when the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) officially declared the pneumonia from Wuhan a Category 5 notifiable disease, according to the report. This makes it mandatory, in the event of a possible outbreak, to report cases of potential illness to the authorities for better monitoring and early intervention .

In comparison, Japan waited until Jan. 28 to classify the novel virus as a “designated infectious disease,” a step which allows for compulsory hospitalization among other measures. The Japanese government has been slammed for its lethargic response as well as what critics claim was its inept handling of Japanese returning from Wuhan, some of whom were asymptomatic patients, wrote Reuters.

The third major step occurred on Jan. 16, when the CDC raised the travel alert for Wuhan to the second highest level and advised against visiting the city. The decision was determined following a trip by a Taiwanese task force to the city, which suspected human-to-human transmission to be happening, when, at the time, China had only reported 41 confirmed cases.
coronavirus
Wuhan
virus
outbreak

RELATED ARTICLES

Clampdown on coronavirus fake news risks eroding free speech in Asia
Clampdown on coronavirus fake news risks eroding free speech in Asia
2020/02/05 12:33
Cruise liner quarantined for coronavirus made stop in Taiwan
Cruise liner quarantined for coronavirus made stop in Taiwan
2020/02/05 11:34
Foreigners without Taiwanese health insurance cards can still get masks
Foreigners without Taiwanese health insurance cards can still get masks
2020/02/05 10:52
4,000 quarantined due to reckless behavior of coronavirus patient from China’s Fujian
4,000 quarantined due to reckless behavior of coronavirus patient from China’s Fujian
2020/02/05 10:50
Taiwan reports 11th case of Wuhan virus
Taiwan reports 11th case of Wuhan virus
2020/02/05 09:48