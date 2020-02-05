TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Hong Kong tourist traveling in Taiwan last month took this photo of a coaster pointing out that the country has never been part of Communist China.

The tourist took the photo on Jan. 17 while visiting a souvenir shop in the mountain town of Jiufen in New Taipei City's Ruifang District. Out of a collection of wooden coasters carved with famous quotes, the photographer noticed one which read: "Taiwan has never been a part of China."

The Hongkonger then uploaded the photo to Twitter on Jan. 18 with the caption "How Taiwan does souvenirs." The tweet soon garnered 880 likes and 207 retweets.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) continues to claim that Taiwan is part of China and constantly coerces world governments and international organizations to toe this line. However, Taiwan has in fact never been part of the People's Republic of China and has its own military, currency, constitution, legal system, passport, flag, and democratically elected government.



(Photo taken by Twitter user)