Taiwan receipt lottery winner buys newspaper for NT$10, pockets NT$10 million

Lucky 7-Eleven customer buys NT$10 newspaper, wins NT$10 million Taiwan receipt lottery jackpot

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/05 13:04

(Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) ) — A lucky 7-Eleven customer who bought a newspaper for a mere NT$10 (US$0.33), has won the NT$10 million special prize in the November-December issue of the Taiwan receipt lottery.

According to preliminary statistics from the Ministry of Finance, 13 people have won the NT$10 million special prize and 18 people came away with the NT$2 million grand prize in the November-December edition. The 13 special prizes awarded is the same number as the previous round, which was a record high.

Although the MOF will not release the details of those who won the prizes until 4:30 p.m. this afternoon, based on information published by stores, three of the 18 winners of the grand prize made purchases at 7-Eleven, as well as one FamilyMart customer and one PX Mart shopper.

As for special prizes winners, the consumer who spent the least and won the most was a 7-Eleven customer who purchased a newspaper for NT$10 in Taoyuan's Zhongli District. Another lucky winner of the special prize was a person who bought a can of coffee for NT$23 at a FamilyMart in Miaoli County.

The winning number for the special prize for the November-December edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 59647042. The winning number for the grand prize is 01260528.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 01616970, 69921388, and 53451508. If all the digits on a receipt match any of the three sets of numbers mentioned in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

Uniform-Invoice Winning Numbers (Source: eTax Portal, Ministry of Finance):

Special Prize

59647042

NT$10 million for matching all the digits from the above special prize winning number in the right order.

Grand Prize

01260528

NT$2 million for matching all the digits from the above grand prize winning number in the right order.

First Prize

01616970, 69921388, 53451508

NT$200,000 for matching all the digits from any of the above first prize winning numbers in the right order.

Second Prize

NT$40,000 for matching the last seven digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Third Prize

NT$10,000 for matching the last six digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Fourth Prize

NT$4,000 for matching the last five digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Fifth Prize

NT$1,000 for matching the last four digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Sixth Prize

NT$200 for matching the last three digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Additional
Sixth Prize

710, 585, 633

NT$200 for matching the last three digits of the Additional Sixth Prize winning number.

Regulations for
Prize Money
Claims
  1. In order to receive the prize money, a winner must fill out the form on the back of the uniform invoice and present this with his or her ID card at any post office from 2017/12/06 to 2018/3/05. A winner need not collect the prize money in person. Such a person as is entrusted by a winner to collect his or her prize money should present his or her own ID card along with the winning person's ID card and the winning uniform invoice at the post office in order to receive the prize money.
  2. If the uniform invoice receipt does not indicate the amount of the sale, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  3. If the buyer shown on the uniform invoice receipt is a government agency, state-run enterprise, public school, military unit or a business entity, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  4. For winners of the fourth, third, second, first, grand or special prize, 20% withholding tax is levied on the prize.
  5. Each invoice may win only one prize.
  6. For more details, please check the Uniform Invoice Award Regulations.
  7. If a winner has any questions about claiming the prize money, please call the Service Line: (02)2396-1651.
