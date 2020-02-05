TAIPEI (Taiwan News) ) — A lucky 7-Eleven customer who bought a newspaper for a mere NT$10 (US$0.33), has won the NT$10 million special prize in the November-December issue of the Taiwan receipt lottery.

According to preliminary statistics from the Ministry of Finance, 13 people have won the NT$10 million special prize and 18 people came away with the NT$2 million grand prize in the November-December edition. The 13 special prizes awarded is the same number as the previous round, which was a record high.

Although the MOF will not release the details of those who won the prizes until 4:30 p.m. this afternoon, based on information published by stores, three of the 18 winners of the grand prize made purchases at 7-Eleven, as well as one FamilyMart customer and one PX Mart shopper.

As for special prizes winners, the consumer who spent the least and won the most was a 7-Eleven customer who purchased a newspaper for NT$10 in Taoyuan's Zhongli District. Another lucky winner of the special prize was a person who bought a can of coffee for NT$23 at a FamilyMart in Miaoli County.

The winning number for the special prize for the November-December edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 59647042. The winning number for the grand prize is 01260528.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 01616970, 69921388, and 53451508. If all the digits on a receipt match any of the three sets of numbers mentioned in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

Uniform-Invoice Winning Numbers (Source: eTax Portal, Ministry of Finance):