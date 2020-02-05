A worker wearing protective gears sprays disinfectant inside a store as a precaution against a new coronavirus at Namdaemun Market in Seoul, South Kor... A worker wearing protective gears sprays disinfectant inside a store as a precaution against a new coronavirus at Namdaemun Market in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Deaths from a new virus rose to 490 in mainland China on Wednesday while new cases on a Japanese cruise ship, in Hong Kong and in other places showed the increasing spread of the outbreak and renewed attention toward containing it. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally.

The latest figures as of Wednesday in Beijing:

— China: 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has had 17 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. Most of the deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

— Japan: 33

— Thailand: 25

— Singapore: 24

— South Korea: 18

— Australia: 13

— Germany: 12

— United States: 11

— Taiwan: 11

— Malaysia: 10

— Vietnam: 10

— France: 6

— United Arab Emirates: 5

— Canada: 4

— India: 3

— Philippines: 2 cases, including 1 death

— Russia: 2

— Italy: 2

— Britain: 2

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Spain: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1