TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The decentralized international hacktivist group Anonymous has apparently hacked into a United Nations (UN) website and created a page that supports Taiwan, a country which was removed from the organization in favor of Communist China in 1971.

On Tuesday (Feb. 4), Reddit user hubahuba111, who has recently posted many recent hacks by Anonymous into the UN, uploaded a link to a hacked page with the caption "Thanks to Anonymous Taiwan is back at UN again!" The group has apparently created a new page on the server for the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

The new page has a black background crowned with the telltale emblem for Anonymous, a black suit and a question mark. Beneath the emblem, the words "TAIWAN NUMBAH WANNNN!!" continuously scroll across the screen, in reference to a famous quote uttered by video game streamer AngryPug in 2015.

Next is the Taiwan flag, the party emblem of the Kuomintang (KMT), and the green, pro-Taiwan independence banner. Below the flags and symbols is a YouTub video that plays Taiwan's national anthem and the closing number for the Marvel Studios film "Avengers: Endgame" titled "It's Been a Long, Long Time."

Amazingly, in the 14 hours since the link was posted on Reddit, the UN has failed to take down the Anonymous page. Reddit users on the Taiwan subreddit praised the hacktivists for standing up for the country:

"Okay, this is epic."

"We have never left. It would be nice to get official recognition. But we have always been there."

"I like how they put both KMT and DPP flags in there."

"'Taiwan numbah wannnn' LOL"

"Awesome. Fully support taking advantage of the confusion of the virus crisis."

In the event that the UN finally manages to take down the page, an archived version posted by Reddit users will linger in perpetuity.



(Screenshot of page created by Anonymous)