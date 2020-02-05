Medical workers in protective gear help a patient near an ambulance in Wuhan (for illustrative purpose only). Medical workers in protective gear help a patient near an ambulance in Wuhan (for illustrative purpose only). (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese man infected with the Wuhan coronavirus has drawn fire from netizens over his alleged reckless behavior that has resulted in the quarantine of more than 4,000 people who may have come into contact with him over the past weeks.

A resident from Jinjiang City in Fujian Province reportedly concealed his travel history to Wuhan, the epicenter of the 2019-nCoV outbreak, deceptively claiming he returned from a trip with his family to the Philippines, wrote Liberty Times.

Rather than conduct self-quarantine, he moved around the city, attending one gathering after another. According to online accounts, he at least made appearances at a large wedding banquet in Dongshi Town and an ancestral hall event in Yinglin Town last month, which had a combined attendance of more than 4,000.

The man, who has been confirmed as having contracted the new virus, was even seen toasting guests table by table at the wedding banquet, increasing the odds of spreading the illness. The 4,000 residents have been subject to quarantine and seven of them have tested positive for the coronavirus.

A tally from the ancestral hall event is alleged to have recorded ten guests from Taiwan, but the information cannot be verified, said SETN. As of Wednesday (Feb. 5), the novel virus has sickened 24,324 in China with 491 fatalities, and the actual numbers are believed to be much higher.