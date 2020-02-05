India players pose for a group photo as they celebrate a 5-0 series win during the Twenty/20 cricket international between India and New Zealand at Ba... India players pose for a group photo as they celebrate a 5-0 series win during the Twenty/20 cricket international between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui, New Zealand, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — Stand-in captain Tom Latham won the toss and decided New Zealand will bowl Wednesday in the first of three one-day internationals against India.

Latham takes over the captaincy from Kane Williamson, who will miss the first two matches with a shoulder injury. Tom Blundell will make his ODI debut as Williamson's replacement at No. 3 in the batting order.

Allrounder Jimmy Neesham rejoins a lineup which includes two spinners — Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner — and seamers Tim Southee and Hamish Bennett.

New Zealand is on a nine-match losing streak across all formats, having lost the Twenty20 series to India 5-0.

Mayank Argarwal and Prithvi Shaw will open the batting for India in their one-day international debuts, replacing the injured Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

Kedar Jadhav will play ahead of Manish Pandey while left-armer Kuldeep Yadav returns to India's lineup.

____

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (captain), Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett.

India: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, K.L. Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Umpires: Langton Rusere, Zimbabwe, and Shaun Haig, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford, Australia. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/Cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports