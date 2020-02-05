Taiwan reports 11th case of Wuhan virus

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan on Tuesday (Feb. 4) announced its 11th confirmed case of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) was one of the Taiwanese businesspeople who was repatriated from Wuhan on Monday (Feb. 3).

Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) told the media on Tuesday that three of the 247 passengers from the chartered China Eastern jet arriving from Wuhan were found to be exhibiting potential symptoms of the disease. One person had a fever, while the other two had sore throats, and all three were immediately transported to isolation wards.

Shedding tears as he announced the results, Chen said that a nasopharynx swab test revealed that the patient had indeed contracted 2019-nCoV, reported CNA. He said the diagnosis was sad but that he would do his best to help them recover.

Fortunately, he said that the other two evacuees placed in isolation tested negative for the disease. In the case of the patient infected with the Wuhan coronavirus, he said the condition of their lungs was good and that the fever had subsided.

Chen said that it was initially very frustrating to hear about the diagnosis but added that this is also an important reason why the businesspeople were brought back. He said it was important to avoid allowing Taiwanese patients to stay Wuhan, where the poor medical environment may lead to the loss of valuable lives.

He lamented that although he did not want to add to the cases of coronavirus in Taiwan, the priority is to "save this life" and provide the best possible medical care to the evacuees, according to the report. Continuing to weep during the press briefing, Chen apologized for being unable to restrain his emotions, saying he did not want to see another confirmed case and that front line personnel are working as hard as they can.