Guarani Mbya protesters stand on both sides of a fence that marks the permitter of a development project for apartment buildings by real estate compan... Guarani Mbya protesters stand on both sides of a fence that marks the permitter of a development project for apartment buildings by real estate company Tenda, next to their indigenous community's land in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. The tension between a builder with projects in nine Brazilian states and a 40-family indigenous community is a microcosm of what’s playing out elsewhere in the country. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

A Guarani Mbya man sits next to trees cut by real estate developer Tenda where the company is making way for apartments, next to his indigenous commun... A Guarani Mbya man sits next to trees cut by real estate developer Tenda where the company is making way for apartments, next to his indigenous community's land in Sao Paulo, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The tension between a builder with projects in nine Brazilian states and a 40-family indigenous community is a microcosm of what’s playing out elsewhere in the country. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

A police officer asks David Karai, a leader within the Guarani Mbya indigenous tribe, for his group to leave the property where real estate developer ... A police officer asks David Karai, a leader within the Guarani Mbya indigenous tribe, for his group to leave the property where real estate developer Tenda cut trees to make way for apartment buildings, next to the indigenous community's land in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. The tension between a builder with projects in nine Brazilian states and a 40-family indigenous community is a microcosm of what’s playing out elsewhere in the country. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Guarani Mbya protesters cook a meal on property being prepared by real estate developer Tenda, which plans to build apartment buildings, next to their... Guarani Mbya protesters cook a meal on property being prepared by real estate developer Tenda, which plans to build apartment buildings, next to their indigenous community's land in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The tension between a builder with projects in nine Brazilian states and a 40-family indigenous community is a microcosm of what’s playing out elsewhere in the country. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Guarani Mbya protesters occupy land being cleared by real estate developer Tenda which plans to build apartment buildings, next to their indigenous co... Guarani Mbya protesters occupy land being cleared by real estate developer Tenda which plans to build apartment buildings, next to their indigenous community's land in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. The tension between a builder with projects in nine Brazilian states and a 40-family indigenous community is a microcosm of what’s playing out elsewhere in the country. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Guarani Mbya protesters in traditional indigenous dress occupy land being cleared for apartment buildings by real estate company Tenda, next to their ... Guarani Mbya protesters in traditional indigenous dress occupy land being cleared for apartment buildings by real estate company Tenda, next to their community's property in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. The tension between a builder with projects in nine Brazilian states and a 40-family indigenous community is a microcosm of what’s playing out elsewhere in the country. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

A police officer walks outside the permitter of a development project for apartment buildings by real estate company Tenda, where Guarani Mbya indigen... A police officer walks outside the permitter of a development project for apartment buildings by real estate company Tenda, where Guarani Mbya indigenous protest the project next to their community's land in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. The tension between a builder with projects in nine Brazilian states and a 40-family indigenous community is a microcosm of what’s playing out elsewhere in the country. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

A Guarani Mbya woman with her son and his Spiderman doll walks outside, on her indigenous community's property in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Jan. 31, ... A Guarani Mbya woman with her son and his Spiderman doll walks outside, on her indigenous community's property in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Members of the tribe, living in the smallest demarcated indigenous land of Brazil, were surprised by workers with chainsaws who were making way for a five-building apartment complex in a nearby forested area. They say they weren’t consulted, as the law states, but the company has permits to build. The tension between a builder with projects in nine Brazilian states and a 40-family indigenous community is a microcosm of what’s playing out elsewhere in the country. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Guarani Mbya protesters stand in a circle, left, as they sing a mourning song for the trees cut by real estate developer Tenda which is making way for... Guarani Mbya protesters stand in a circle, left, as they sing a mourning song for the trees cut by real estate developer Tenda which is making way for apartment buildings on property next to their indigenous community in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. The tension between a builder with projects in nine Brazilian states and a 40-family indigenous community is a microcosm of what’s playing out elsewhere in the country. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Guarani Mbya protesters stand on both sides of a fence at the permitter of a development project for apartment buildings by real estate company Tenda,... Guarani Mbya protesters stand on both sides of a fence at the permitter of a development project for apartment buildings by real estate company Tenda, which is next to their community's land in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. The tension between a builder with projects in nine Brazilian states and a 40-family indigenous community is a microcosm of what’s playing out elsewhere in the country. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

A Guarani Mbya protester walks on trees cut by Tenda, a real estate developer preparing to build apartments in this area next to his indigenous commun... A Guarani Mbya protester walks on trees cut by Tenda, a real estate developer preparing to build apartments in this area next to his indigenous community's property in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The tension between a builder with projects in nine Brazilian states and a 40-family indigenous community is a microcosm of what’s playing out elsewhere in the country. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

A Guarani Mbya tribe member with his skin painted black holds a baby bird that died amid felled trees where real estate developer Tenda is preparing t... A Guarani Mbya tribe member with his skin painted black holds a baby bird that died amid felled trees where real estate developer Tenda is preparing the area to build apartment buildings on property next to the indigenous community's land in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. The tension between a builder with projects in nine Brazilian states and a 40-family indigenous community is a microcosm of what’s playing out elsewhere in the country. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Guarani Mbya protesters stand in a circle and sing a mourning song for the trees cut by real estate developer Tenda which is making way for apartment ... Guarani Mbya protesters stand in a circle and sing a mourning song for the trees cut by real estate developer Tenda which is making way for apartment buildings on property next to their indigenous community in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. The tension between a builder with projects in nine Brazilian states and a 40-family indigenous community is a microcosm of what’s playing out elsewhere in the country. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Guarani Mbya children play in their indigenous community in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Members of the tribe, living in the smallest dem... Guarani Mbya children play in their indigenous community in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Members of the tribe, living in the smallest demarcated indigenous land of Brazil, were surprised by workers with chainsaws who were making way for a five-building apartment complex in a nearby forested area. They say they weren’t consulted, as the law states, but the company has permits to build. The tension between a builder with projects in nine Brazilian states and a 40-family indigenous community is a microcosm of what’s playing out elsewhere in the country. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

A Guarani Mbya man in traditional indigenous dress joins a protest on property being developed by the real estate company Tenda to make way for apartm... A Guarani Mbya man in traditional indigenous dress joins a protest on property being developed by the real estate company Tenda to make way for apartment buildings, next to his community's land in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. The tension between a builder with projects in nine Brazilian states and a 40-family indigenous community is a microcosm of what’s playing out elsewhere in the country. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

A Guarani Mbya youth peers from his traditionally built home on the indigenous community's land in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Members o... A Guarani Mbya youth peers from his traditionally built home on the indigenous community's land in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Members of the tribe, living in the smallest demarcated indigenous land of Brazil, were surprised by workers with chainsaws who were making way for a five-building apartment complex in a nearby forested area. They say they weren’t consulted, as the law states, but the company has permits to build. The tension between a builder with projects in nine Brazilian states and a 40-family indigenous community is a microcosm of what’s playing out elsewhere in the country. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

An aerial view of the Guarani Mbya tribe's land, below center, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Members of the tribe, living in the smalle... An aerial view of the Guarani Mbya tribe's land, below center, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Members of the tribe, living in the smallest demarcated indigenous land of Brazil, were surprised by workers with chainsaws who were making way for a five-building apartment complex in a nearby forested area. They say they weren’t consulted, as the law states, but the company has permits to build. The tension between a builder with projects in nine Brazilian states and a 40-family indigenous community is a microcosm of what’s playing out elsewhere in the country. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

SAO PAULO (AP) — Their bodies painted black, dozens of members the Brazil’s Guarani Mbya tribe lift their hands and sing a mourning song for hundreds of felled trees beside their village. They weep, chant and perform funeral rites for a lost patch of forest on the edge of Latin America’s biggest city.

People in the tribe rushed to the site, at the base of Sao Paulo's Jaraguá Peak, as soon as they heard chainsaws toppling trees on Jan. 30. Some wore feathered headdresses and held arrows in clenched fists. The display alarmed construction company employees, who called the police and sought refuge in a shack nearby.

“Two employees of the company came in December to tell us not to be scared about the chainsaws," tribal leader David Fernandes told The Associated Press. “There's no city here. There's just forest. How can the authorities give a license to build here? There has been no dialogue. It is our right to have a say about what impacts us."

Tree-cutting has been suspended, at least temporarily. But workers still hope to get back to building five high-rise apartment blocks for low-income residents. Sao Paulo's city hall said it had awarded licenses to build there.

They were given by officials working for Mayor Bruno Covas, a former state environment secretary who is running for reelection this year.

Until the 1950s, the tribe wandered in the Jaraguá region, an area of Atlantic forest. Decades later, the village they settled in was recognized by the Brazil government but also encroached upon by the sprawling metropolis. The tension between a builder with projects in nine Brazilian states and a 40-family indigenous community -- the smallest by area in all Brazil at 4.2 acres (1.7 hectares) -- is a microcosm of what’s playing out elsewhere in the country.

Farther afield, particularly in Brazil’s Amazon, indigenous groups face growing pressure from business interests including loggers, miners, farmers and cattle ranchers. The developers have found a steadfast advocate in President Jair Bolsonaro, who has often said indigenous people and their land cannot be a hindrance to development and national sovereignty.

Brazil's president has no say in awarding the constructor the permits to build near Guarani Mbya land. But tribal leaders argue the federal indigenous affairs agency did not consult them on potential impacts, as required by law, which would halt the licensing process. They also said no one from the agency, known as Funai, supported them after they informed about the construction.

Funai said Tuesday that officials visited the site recently. In a statement the agency said the cutting of trees was suspended for 20 days following an agreement between indigenous leaders and the construction company. It did not comment on whether it had consulted the indigenous residents before tree-felling began.

Sao Paulo's city hall said Tuesday night that construction at the site will be halted for seven days so the indigenous people have more time to provide any evidence that there are problems with the builder's environmental licenses.

Earlier, builder Tenda said it had carried out all required procedures to begin the housing project and felled only “isolated trees.” Following repeated requests from the AP, Tenda didn’t make anyone available for an interview.

Tribal leaders are concerned that the roughly 500 trees felled over the past week is just the start, and that more trees will be cut. The indigenous group worries that amount of deforestation could dry up a spring that’s important for local fishing.

The Guarani Mbya officially gained claim to their land, an area smaller than two soccer pitches beside Sao Paulo’s tallest hill, in 1987. While Tenda isn’t building on the indigenous territory, Sao Paulo city councilman Gilberto Natalini says granting permission to build near the tribe and in a forested region still is a “disgrace" and a sign of greed.

“In Brazil, the order now is destroy in order to make money," Natalini said, walking amidst fallen trunks. “It’s a very bad moment for our environment.”

Bolsonaro has said indigenous people should be integrated into society, and also that they themselves desire modern conveniences. He has likened those living within protected areas to animals trapped in a zoo, angering human rights activists.

Not all the Guarani Mbya cling to traditional habits. Unlike in some other Brazilian tribal villages, few children run around naked, especially because of Sao Paulo's often chilly weather. The youngest wear soccer shirts, while others carry cell phones and drive old cars on dirt roads to carry supplies for their families. Many have left the community, abandoning their culture altogether.

But a quick walk around shows many of the 700 Guarani Mbya like to stay near one another, telling stories, praying in their clay huts and eating fruit from their own trees. They express their wish to maintain their distance from the metropolis, even if it means having shoddy housing and a lack of sewage treatment.

“I never wanted to live there, but the city insists on coming to us,” tribe member Balbina Terue said. "I don't see why people have to destroy the environment just to live here.”

On Sunday, the tribe suspended their ceremony and dispatched children to plant 200 trees on Tenda’s land. It was a merely symbolic gesture, since the saplings of various cedars and oaks may never reach the heights of the trees that were recently removed.

“This will not solve the problem for us,” Fernandes conceded. “But maybe it helps future generations.”

Those generations, however, just might live in apartments.