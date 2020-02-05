PANAMA CITY (AP) — A Dominican man convicted of kidnapping and murdering five young people of Chinese descent has escaped from a Panamanian prison for a second time, authorities in the Central American nation said Tuesday.

National Police announced via Twitter the escape of Gilberto Ventura Ceballos, the convicted perpetrator of one of the country’s most horrifying crimes, and said more details would be coming later.

It was another black eye for a penitentiary system that recently came under criticism following a December prison inmate massacre that was the country’s deadliest.

Ventura Ceballos was sentenced to 50 years in July 2018 for the abduction and killing of the five university students about a decade ago. He acknowledged murdering them and burying them beneath the floor of a home in the town of La Chorrera west of Panama City, authorities say.

The case spurred protests demanding justice.

Ventura Ceballos escaped the first time in December 2016. He was recaptured in Costa Rica the following September.