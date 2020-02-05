PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies will retire the late Hall of Fame pitcher Roy Halladay's No. 34 this season.

The Phillies will pay tribute to Halladay on May 29, 2020, the 10th anniversary of his perfect game against the Marlins. It was the 20th perfect game in MLB history.

Halladay was 40 when he was killed in a plane crash in November 2017.

Halladay went 203-105 with a 3.38 ERA and 2,117 strikeouts over his career with Toronto and Philadelphia. He was 3-2 with a 2.37 ERA in five postseason starts, all with the Phillies.

He joined Don Larsen (1956) of the New York Yankees as the only pitchers to throw a no-hitter in the postseason. Halladay opened the 2010 NL Division Series with one against the Cincinnati Reds in his first career playoff start.

He spent his last four seasons in Philadelphia after 12 seasons with the Blue Jays from 1998-2009. Halladay won Cy Young Awards in 2003 with the Blue Jays and in 2010 with the Phillies. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports