All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 53 31 10 12 74 177 137 17-2-9 14-8-3 10-4-3 Tampa Bay 52 32 15 5 69 188 145 15-7-2 17-8-3 16-2-0 Florida 51 29 17 5 63 188 170 16-8-2 13-9-3 10-7-1 Toronto 53 28 18 7 63 191 176 13-7-7 15-11-0 8-7-1 Montreal 54 24 23 7 55 167 166 11-14-4 13-9-3 7-9-2 Buffalo 52 23 22 7 53 150 161 15-8-3 8-14-4 8-11-1 Ottawa 52 18 24 10 46 142 176 12-9-5 6-15-5 7-7-5 Detroit 54 12 38 4 28 111 207 8-18-2 4-20-2 5-11-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 53 35 13 5 75 193 158 15-7-4 20-6-1 9-8-1 Pittsburgh 52 33 14 5 71 176 142 19-5-3 14-9-2 7-3-3 Columbus 53 28 16 9 65 143 135 16-9-2 12-7-7 10-5-3 Philadelphia 53 29 17 7 65 170 157 18-4-4 11-13-3 9-2-4 N.Y. Islanders 50 29 15 6 64 146 136 15-7-4 14-8-2 9-7-2 Carolina 52 30 19 3 63 166 139 18-9-1 12-10-2 5-10-1 N.Y. Rangers 51 25 22 4 54 166 166 14-11-2 11-11-2 10-5-0 New Jersey 51 18 24 9 45 137 185 7-9-9 11-15-0 5-8-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 53 31 14 8 70 168 150 17-4-4 14-10-4 10-4-1 Dallas 52 30 18 4 64 139 132 16-8-2 14-10-2 10-5-2 Colorado 50 28 16 6 62 182 149 14-7-4 14-9-2 8-8-2 Chicago 52 25 21 6 56 158 163 12-12-3 13-9-3 6-7-2 Winnipeg 53 26 23 4 56 158 164 12-12-2 14-11-2 8-6-3 Nashville 51 24 20 7 55 169 171 11-11-4 13-9-3 7-5-0 Minnesota 51 23 22 6 52 157 172 14-7-4 9-15-2 5-8-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vancouver 53 30 18 5 65 177 159 17-5-3 13-13-2 11-5-1 Edmonton 52 28 18 6 62 170 162 13-8-4 15-10-2 10-6-2 Vegas 54 27 20 7 61 168 162 14-10-3 13-10-4 11-5-2 Calgary 53 27 20 6 60 146 163 13-8-4 14-12-2 8-7-1 Arizona 54 26 21 7 59 152 148 12-10-4 14-11-3 9-7-4 San Jose 53 22 27 4 48 136 177 14-13-1 8-14-3 9-10-1 Anaheim 52 21 26 5 47 134 161 12-10-3 9-16-2 7-8-1 Los Angeles 53 19 29 5 43 131 167 11-12-1 8-17-4 8-12-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Florida 5, Toronto 3

Dallas 5, N.Y. Rangers 3

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 0

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.