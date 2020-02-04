All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 53 31 10 12 74 177 137 Tampa Bay 52 32 15 5 69 188 145 Florida 51 29 17 5 63 188 170 Toronto 53 28 18 7 63 191 176 Montreal 54 24 23 7 55 167 166 Buffalo 52 23 22 7 53 150 161 Ottawa 52 18 24 10 46 142 176 Detroit 54 12 38 4 28 111 207

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 53 35 13 5 75 193 158 Pittsburgh 52 33 14 5 71 176 142 Columbus 53 28 16 9 65 143 135 Philadelphia 53 29 17 7 65 170 157 N.Y. Islanders 50 29 15 6 64 146 136 Carolina 52 30 19 3 63 166 139 N.Y. Rangers 51 25 22 4 54 166 166 New Jersey 51 18 24 9 45 137 185

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 53 31 14 8 70 168 150 Dallas 52 30 18 4 64 139 132 Colorado 50 28 16 6 62 182 149 Chicago 52 25 21 6 56 158 163 Winnipeg 53 26 23 4 56 158 164 Nashville 51 24 20 7 55 169 171 Minnesota 51 23 22 6 52 157 172

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vancouver 53 30 18 5 65 177 159 Edmonton 52 28 18 6 62 170 162 Vegas 54 27 20 7 61 168 162 Calgary 53 27 20 6 60 146 163 Arizona 54 26 21 7 59 152 148 San Jose 53 22 27 4 48 136 177 Anaheim 52 21 26 5 47 134 161 Los Angeles 53 19 29 5 43 131 167

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Florida 5, Toronto 3

Dallas 5, N.Y. Rangers 3

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 0

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.