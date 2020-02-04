All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|53
|31
|10
|12
|74
|177
|137
|Tampa Bay
|52
|32
|15
|5
|69
|188
|145
|Florida
|51
|29
|17
|5
|63
|188
|170
|Toronto
|53
|28
|18
|7
|63
|191
|176
|Montreal
|54
|24
|23
|7
|55
|167
|166
|Buffalo
|52
|23
|22
|7
|53
|150
|161
|Ottawa
|52
|18
|24
|10
|46
|142
|176
|Detroit
|54
|12
|38
|4
|28
|111
|207
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|53
|35
|13
|5
|75
|193
|158
|Pittsburgh
|52
|33
|14
|5
|71
|176
|142
|Columbus
|53
|28
|16
|9
|65
|143
|135
|Philadelphia
|53
|29
|17
|7
|65
|170
|157
|N.Y. Islanders
|50
|29
|15
|6
|64
|146
|136
|Carolina
|52
|30
|19
|3
|63
|166
|139
|N.Y. Rangers
|51
|25
|22
|4
|54
|166
|166
|New Jersey
|51
|18
|24
|9
|45
|137
|185
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|53
|31
|14
|8
|70
|168
|150
|Dallas
|52
|30
|18
|4
|64
|139
|132
|Colorado
|50
|28
|16
|6
|62
|182
|149
|Chicago
|52
|25
|21
|6
|56
|158
|163
|Winnipeg
|53
|26
|23
|4
|56
|158
|164
|Nashville
|51
|24
|20
|7
|55
|169
|171
|Minnesota
|51
|23
|22
|6
|52
|157
|172
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vancouver
|53
|30
|18
|5
|65
|177
|159
|Edmonton
|52
|28
|18
|6
|62
|170
|162
|Vegas
|54
|27
|20
|7
|61
|168
|162
|Calgary
|53
|27
|20
|6
|60
|146
|163
|Arizona
|54
|26
|21
|7
|59
|152
|148
|San Jose
|53
|22
|27
|4
|48
|136
|177
|Anaheim
|52
|21
|26
|5
|47
|134
|161
|Los Angeles
|53
|19
|29
|5
|43
|131
|167
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Florida 5, Toronto 3
Dallas 5, N.Y. Rangers 3
Philadelphia 3, Detroit 0
Colorado at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.
Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Boston, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Arizona, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Florida, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Calgary, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.