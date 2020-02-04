Ireland's CJ Stander, centre, is tackled by Scotland's Rory Sutherland and Scott Cummings, during the Six Nations rugby union international match betw... Ireland's CJ Stander, centre, is tackled by Scotland's Rory Sutherland and Scott Cummings, during the Six Nations rugby union international match between Scotland and Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, Saturday Feb. 1, 2020. (Niall Carson/PA via AP)

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland made two injury-enforced changes to the lineup to face defending champion Wales in Six Nations rugby this weekend.

No. 8 Caelan Doris was undertaking head injury protocols and center Garry Ringrose had a hand operation following Ireland beating Scotland 19-12 on Saturday at Lansdowne Road.

Doris' exit after five minutes brought on Peter O'Mahony to the blindside flank, and made CJ Stander shift to No. 8. They will start against Wales, backed up by uncapped Max Deegan of Leinster.

After Ringrose left at halftime, Robbie Henshaw finished against Scotland at center. He's stayed there, and the 82-capped Keith Earls has been summoned to the reserves.

The rest of the side was untouched on Tuesday after Ireland, playing mainly defense, kept the Scots tryless.

“There's some things that we did really well and some things we can tidy up, so a bit of continuity gives us a chance to do that,” coach Andy Farrell said.

Reserve prop Dave Kilcoyne's selection was subject to him passing head injury protocols after he came off in the last minutes.

Ireland face Wales on Saturday at Lansdowne Road.

Ireland: Jordan Larmour, Andrew Conway, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale, Jonathan Sexton (captain), Conor Murray; CJ Stander, Josh van der Flier, Peter O'Mahony, James Ryan, Iain Henderson, Tadhg Furlong, Rob Herring, Cian Healy. Reserves: Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Max Deegan, John Cooney, Ross Byrne, Keith Earls.

