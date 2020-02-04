LONDON (AP) — Another groin strain forced England center Manu Tuilagi to be ruled out of facing Scotland in the Six Nations this weekend.

Tuilagi limped off 16 minutes into the 24-17 defeat by France on Sunday in Paris. A scan on Monday revealed a low-grade adductor strain, coach Eddie Jones said.

“We're hopeful he'll be fit for Ireland” on Feb. 23 at Twickenham, Jones added.

Tuilagi's career has been plagued by groin problems, so much so that he didn't start a test for 4 1/2 years until last February. He was sidelined by another groin problem in December.

England plays Scotland on Saturday at Murrayfield.



