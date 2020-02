10 Things to Know for Today

People enter the sea as they participate in a ritual to honor the African sea goddess Yemanja, at a beach in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020... People enter the sea as they participate in a ritual to honor the African sea goddess Yemanja, at a beach in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Thousands of worshippers come to the beach on Yemanja's feast day, bearing candles, flowers, perfumes and fruit to show their gratitude for her blessings. The celebration coincides with the Roman Catholic Feb. 2 feast day of the Virgin of Candelaria. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is doused on the sideline during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Franci... Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is doused on the sideline during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2018 file photo, Randy Malcom Martinez and Alexander Delgado of the Cuban duo "Gente de Zona" perform during the Vina del Mar ... FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2018 file photo, Randy Malcom Martinez and Alexander Delgado of the Cuban duo "Gente de Zona" perform during the Vina del Mar International Song Festival at the Quinta Vergara coliseum in Vina del Mar, Chile. Platinum-selling reggaeton act Gente de Zona were barred from a New Year’s Eve concert in a Miami park on Dec. 31, 2019. As President Donald Trump tightens the trade embargo on Cuba, some members of the United States’ largest Cuban-American community are once again taking a hard line on performers like Gente de Zona who support its communist government or don’t speak out against it. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)

Activists display banners during a climate change protest outside EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. The big banner reads: "Save Euro... Activists display banners during a climate change protest outside EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. The big banner reads: "Save European primary forest!". (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 file photo, riot police arrest an injured anti-government protester, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon. Protester's dem... FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 file photo, riot police arrest an injured anti-government protester, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon. Protester's demands for sweeping government reforms won’t be squashed easily, even as security forces resort to more violent means of crowd control, such as rubber bullets. But the descent into clashes after three months of peaceful protests has also triggered divisions among the demonstrators. Overall, more than 500 people, including over 100 security forces, have been injured last month. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)

People wear masks at Hong Kong airport in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (Hong Kong on Tuesday reported its first death from a new virus, a man who... People wear masks at Hong Kong airport in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (Hong Kong on Tuesday reported its first death from a new virus, a man who had traveled from the mainland city of Wuhan that has been the epicenter of the outbreak. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

Supporters react as Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks at a caucus night campaign rally, Monday, F... Supporters react as Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks at a caucus night campaign rally, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

A local resident holds a Presidential Preference Card during an Iowa Democratic caucus at Hoover High School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Des Moines, Iow... A local resident holds a Presidential Preference Card during an Iowa Democratic caucus at Hoover High School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. DEMOCRATS LAY A BIG CAUCUS EGG The Iowa Democratic Party says that results from the state’s first-in-the-nation caucus are delayed due to “quality checks” and “inconsistencies” in some reporting.

2. HONG KONG WORKERS STRIKE AT HOSPITALS Hong Kong hospitals are cutting services as medical workers walk out for a second day to demand the borders with mainland China be shut completely to ward off a virus that caused its first death in the territory.

3. US ADDS 'LOW YIELD' NUCLEAR WEAPON TO ARSENAL A Pentagon official tells the AP the submarine-launched weapon will make nuclear war less likely, something congressional critics call a dangerous and unnecessary addition.

4. TRUMP TO FACE ACCUSERS The impeached president will deliver his State of the Union speech on the eve of what's anticipated to be his Senate acquittal.

5. ‘WE ARE COMING BACK’ Lebanese protesters signal that demands for sweeping government reforms won’t be squashed easily, even as security forces resort to more violent means of crowd control.

6. WHAT BUS GUNMAN SAID BEFORE ATTACK A Maryland man who killed a woman and wounded five others on a Greyhound bus in Southern California was cursing and muttering incoherently before the attack.

7. FORMER KENYAN PRESIDENT DIES Daniel arap Moi, who presided over years of repression and economic turmoil fueled by runaway corruption, was 95.

8. KEY WEINSTEIN ACCUSER DUE BACK ON STAND The 34-year-old broke down in tears, halting an exhaustive cross-examination that focused on the nature of her relationship with the once-powerful movie mogul.

9. MIAMI SEES A RETURN TO CULTURAL HARD LINE ON CUBA Performers from the island who support its communist government or don’t speak out against it are facing backlash from some members of the United States’ largest Cuban-American community.

10. WADA WANTS RUSSIA SPORTS CASE OPEN TO PUBLIC If granted, it would be a rare public hearing for sport’s highest court to judge a four-year slate of punishments faced by Russia for persistent cheating.