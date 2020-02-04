CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — New South Africa one-day international captain Quinton de Kock won the toss and chose to bowl first against England in the opening match of a three-game series on Tuesday.

It's England's first 50-over game since winning the Cricket World Cup last year.

The start of a new World Cup cycle gave both teams the chance to try out new players at Newlands.

England gave ODI debuts to batsman Tom Banton and legspinner Matt Parkinson.

South Africa has allrounder JJ Smuts and fast bowler Lutho Sipamla as its debutants.

England is fresh off a 3-1 victory in the test series but it's a much-changed team under limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan. Only test skipper Joe Root, Joe Denly, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes survive from the victorious test team.

De Kock was listed to keep wicket for South Africa, meaning the new captain will open the batting, wear the gloves in the field, and lead the team.

South Africa is also a changed team, with limited-overs specialists David Miller and Andile Phehlukwayo into the lineup and fast bowler Lungi Ngidi back from injury.

Lineups:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, JJ Smuts, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Joe Denly, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Matt Parkinson.

