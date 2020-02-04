TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 21-year-old man suffered severe burns inflicted by 25,000 volts of electricity after he climbed on top of a train roof in western Taiwan on Monday (Feb. 3).

At 1:20 p.m. on Monday afternoon, a female passenger on the No. 2190 Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) complained of a man who was harrassing her in Carriage No. 5. When the train conductor arrived on the scene, the man initially tried to attack him before seeming to calm down, reported SET News.

When the train arrived at Wuri Station in Taichung, the man suddenly ran out onto the platform and climbed up to the top of carriage No. 7. His body quickly drew a massive surge of electricty from overhead power lines causing his clothing to burst into flames.

As smoke began to spew from the man's clothing, he could be heard wailing in pain. He then tore off his trousers in an effort to alleviate the pain and soon leaped off the train.

Fire figthers were alerted to the incident and dispatech three vehicles and 12 personnel, reported UDN. When firefighters arrive on the scene they douses him with fire extinguishers and found that he was still concious.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors said he had suffered second-degree burns to 36 percent of his body. The incident forced authorities to temporarily switch to one-way traffic between the Wurui and Taichung Stations.



Man surrounded by firefighters after incident. (CNA photo)