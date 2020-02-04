TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — People who stay at Aowanda National Forest Recreation Area in central Taiwan on weekdays (Sunday to Friday) will enjoy discounted room rates with a free dinner and breakfast during the promotional period from now until the end of June, a news release from the Forestry Bureau’s website said on Monday (Feb. 3).

To encourage the public to visit the park, the Nantou Forest District Office has rolled out the “spring tour preferential package,” which gives double preferential terms to weekday lodgers, according to the release. However, the preferential package, which ends at the end of June, does not apply to the holiday periods from Feb. 28 - 29, April 2 - 4, and June 25 – 27.

The forest recreation area, located at the back of Wanda Reservoir, is only an hour or so drive from Puli. Ranging from 1,100 to 1,600 meters in elevation, Aowanda is blessed with a rich ecology, according to a description on the Taiwan Forest Recreation website.

Even though autumn is the most popular season of Aowanda, the magnificent cherry blossoms in the spring are also worth seeing. The majestic “Aowanda Suspension Bridge," which is 180 meters long and 90 meters high, is yet another scenic spot a visitor to Aowanda should never miss.

For more information about the forest recreation area and lodging, please refer to this site or the Facebook account (奧萬大情報站).



(Nantou Forest District Office photos)

(Forestry Bureau photo)