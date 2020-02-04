FILE - In this October, 2002, file photo, shows former Kenya's President Daniel arap Moi. Moi, a former schoolteacher who became Kenya’s longest-servi... FILE - In this October, 2002, file photo, shows former Kenya's President Daniel arap Moi. Moi, a former schoolteacher who became Kenya’s longest-serving president and presided over years of repression and economic turmoil fueled by runaway corruption, has died. He was 95. (AP Photo/Sayyid Azim, File)