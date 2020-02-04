  1. Home
Kenyan president says ex-president Daniel arap Moi has died

By TOM ODULA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/02/04 12:01
FILE - In this October, 2002, file photo, shows former Kenya's President Daniel arap Moi. Moi, a former schoolteacher who became Kenya’s longest-servi...

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Former Kenyan President Daniel arap Moi has died, President Uhuru Kenya announced on the state broadcaster on Tuesday.

The 95-year-old who ruled Kenya for 24 years had been in hospital for over a month.