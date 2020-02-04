TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A petition demanding the resignation of the World Health Organization's (WHO) director-general has garnered nearly a quarter-million signatures as people around the world voice their dissatisfaction with Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus' handling of the Wuhan coronavirus epidemic.

On January 31, a netizen named Osuka Yip started a petition titled "Call for the resignation of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director General" on Change.org, citing Adhanom's refusal on Jan. 23 to designate the Wuhan coronavirus (2019-nCoV) a global health emergency, which the author said was partially to blame for the number of the infected increasing more than tenfold from 800 to more than 10,000 over the next five days.

The specialized United Nations agency finally declared a global emergency on Jan. 30 as the virus continued to spread beyond China's borders.

The petition reads, "We strongly think Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is not fit for his role as WHO Director General. We call for the Immediate Resignation of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus."

It goes on to lament that despite the WHO's supposed commitment to neutrality, Adhanom has taken the numbers of infected provided by China at face value. The vast majority of coronavirus infections have occurred in the communist country, which as of the time of writing has counted 20,438 infections, a number widely believed to be grossly underreported, with 425 confirmed deaths.

The petition also pointed out that Taiwan continues to be denied access to the WHO due to continued Chinese pressure: "Taiwan should not be excluded from the WHO for any political reasons. Their technologies are far more advanced than some of the countries on the 'selected WHO list.'"

From 2009 to 2016, Taiwan was able to take part in the WHO's yearly World Health Assembly. However, following the election of independence-leaning President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in 2016, the island nation has been not been invited to return to the body in any capacity.

However, a growing number of world leaders, including Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are calling for Taiwan to be allowed to participate in the WHO as an observer.

The petition reached its 100,000-signature target in just two days and more than doubled in the two days since. As of 2:10 p.m. on Feb. 4, it has accumulated 239,454 names.

Many have lashed out at the WHO chief as they signed the petition: