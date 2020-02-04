Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross, right, shoots over Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte,... Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross, right, shoots over Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Orlando won 106-83. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier, right, drives around Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Zeller in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlott... Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier, right, drives around Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Zeller in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Orlando won 106-83. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford points to the video board as he argues a call with NBA official Marat Kogut in the second half of an NBA baske... Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford points to the video board as he argues a call with NBA official Marat Kogut in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Orlando won 106-83. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington shoots against Orlando Magic center Khem Birch, left, as Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) looks on in... Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington shoots against Orlando Magic center Khem Birch, left, as Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) looks on in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Orlando won 106-83. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges dunks against the Orlando Magic during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Fe... Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges dunks against the Orlando Magic during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, left, shoots against Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlot... Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, left, shoots against Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams, left, blocks the shot by Orlando Magic guard Michael Carter-Williams in the first half of an NBA basketball... Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams, left, blocks the shot by Orlando Magic guard Michael Carter-Williams in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte' Graham, right, drives around Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cha... Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte' Graham, right, drives around Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) shoots over Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) as Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier, left, and Cha... Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) shoots over Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) as Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier, left, and Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller, right, look on in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nikola Vucevic scored 22 points, Aaron Gordon had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic snapped a five-game skid with a 112-100 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

Evan Fournier added 17 points and Markelle Fultz had 12 points and 14 assists for the Magic, who won for the first time since beating the Hornets by 23 points in Charlotte on Jan. 20.

Terry Rozier scored 18 points to lead the struggling Hornets, who have lost 11 of 12.

Orlando (22-28) led by eight entering the fourth quarter but quickly stretched the lead to 16 behind back-to-back 3s from Terrence Ross and Gary Clark. The Hornets cut the lead to seven, but Ross hit two more 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to push the lead back to 13. Ross finished with 13 points on four 3s.

The Magic move the ball well, finishing with 35 assists.

Devonte Graham scored 15 points for the Hornets (16-34) after being held to just two points in the first three quarters. Graham came into the game struggling from the field, making 8 of 23 shots from the floor over his previous three games. He was 6 of 13 against Orlando.

TIP INS

Magic: Khem Burch sat out after experiencing lower back soreness before the game. ... Orlando was out-rebounded 46-37.

Hornets: Rookie P.J. Washington missed his second straight game with a sprained right ankle. ... Cody Martin gave a spark off the bench, scoring a career-high 13 points on 6-of-6 shooting.

UP NEXT

Magic: Travel to face the Celtics on Wednesday night.

Hornets: Face the Rockets on the second night of a back-to-back Tuesday in Houston.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports