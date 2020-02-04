Volunteers stand beneath a Communist Party flag as they man a barricade checkpoint at a village in Hangzhou, Feb. 3, 2020. Volunteers stand beneath a Communist Party flag as they man a barricade checkpoint at a village in Hangzhou, Feb. 3, 2020. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Chinese city of Hangzhou announced on Tue (Feb. 4) a series of drastic measures in a bid to contain the novel coronavirus that has sickened over 20,000 globally and claimed 426 lives.

According to a public notice by the city government, people’s movement will be strictly restricted across all villages and communities. Residents will have their temperatures measured at checkpoints and will be required to present their identity documents as part of tightened access control, wrote CNA.

Hangzhou is yet another city in Zhejiang Province implementing radical measures since the region became one of the most seriously affected areas following Hubei, the epicenter of the virus outbreak.

Wenzhou, a city 800 kilometers away from Wuhan, has been placed under lockdown since Feb. 2. Its 9 million population is prohibited from moving around the city, with only one member of each household permitted to go out for the purchase of food and necessities every other day.

Similar measure are now in place in Hangzhou, a popular tourist attraction known for its picturesque landscape. Those confirmed as having contracted the 2019-nCoV will see their residential complexes shut down for quarantine. Disinfection will be carried out regularly at public places including supermarkets and pharmacies.

As of Feb. 3, Zhejiang reported 829 confirmed cases, including 340 in Wenzhou and 132 in Hangzhou.