TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China is accusing the US of "overreacting to the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak" and "disregarding the assurances given by the World Health Organization (WHO)," while admitting that the country is in desperate need of surgical masks.

China's foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) in a press briefing Monday (Feb. 3) cited the WHO's advice, which discourages countries from imposing travel restrictions on China based on the organization's recognition of China's significant efforts to combat the virus. Hua went on to criticize the US for "opting to ignore professional and authoritative advice" and for spreading fear among the public.

"The US government has so far provided zero substantial assistance but is causing and spreading panic," she said.

Hua proceeded to urge the US to objectively and rationally respond to China's infectious disease prevention work.

Meanwhile, the ministry is thanking 11 countries for donating medical supplies, including Korea, Japan, the UK and France, but admits at the moment there is a desperate need for medical masks, protective suits, and safety goggles, according to the AFP.

At the time of publication, China has confirmed 20,438 cases of the pneumonia-like illness and 425 deaths. The country of 1.4 billion people is facing a severe shortage of masks as its factories are only producing between 12 and 14 million a day, which is around 60 to 70 percent of capacity, according to the country's industry department spokesman.