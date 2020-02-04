Panama midfielder Gloria Saenz (16) and Haiti defender Johane Laforte (15) push off each other as they chase the ball during the first half of a CONCA... Panama midfielder Gloria Saenz (16) and Haiti defender Johane Laforte (15) push off each other as they chase the ball during the first half of a CONCACAF women's Olympic qualifying soccer match Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Haiti midfielder Phiseline Michel (14) kicks the ball away from Panama forward Amarelis De Mera (9) during the first half of a CONCACAF women's Olympi... Haiti midfielder Phiseline Michel (14) kicks the ball away from Panama forward Amarelis De Mera (9) during the first half of a CONCACAF women's Olympic qualifying soccer match Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Panama midfielder Aldrith Quintero (10) and Haiti forward Sherly Jeudy (9) go for a header during the first half of a CONCACAF women's Olympic qualify... Panama midfielder Aldrith Quintero (10) and Haiti forward Sherly Jeudy (9) go for a header during the first half of a CONCACAF women's Olympic qualifying soccer match Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Panama midfielder Aldrith Quintero (10) grabs Haiti midfielder Melchie Dumonay (6) as they chase the ball during the first half of a CONCACAF women's ... Panama midfielder Aldrith Quintero (10) grabs Haiti midfielder Melchie Dumonay (6) as they chase the ball during the first half of a CONCACAF women's Olympic qualifying soccer match Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Panama defender Hilary Jaen (4) grabs the jersey of Haiti forward Batcheba Louis (7) as they battle for the ball during the first half of a CONCACAF w... Panama defender Hilary Jaen (4) grabs the jersey of Haiti forward Batcheba Louis (7) as they battle for the ball during the first half of a CONCACAF women's Olympic qualifying soccer match Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON (AP) — Nerilia Mondesir and Mikerline Saint-Felix each scored twice and Haiti beat Panama 6-0 Monday in the group stage of the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying tournament.

It was the final match of the tournament for both teams. The United States and Costa Rica already secured the group's two spots in the semifinals. Eight teams are playing in the tournament which determines the region's two spots in the Tokyo Games this summer.

The top-ranked U.S. national team plays Costa Rica in the late match Monday at BBVA Compass Stadium.

Mondesir scored on a penalty kick in the fifth minute, and Saint-Feliz added goals in the 11th and 29th to give Haiti a 3-0 first-half lead. Melchie Daelle Dumonay and Batcheba Louis scored in the second half before Mondesir capped scoring with a goal in the 84th minute.

Panama goalkeeper and captain Yenith Bailey did not play after she was injured in the team's 8-0 loss to the United States on Friday. Sasha Fabregas replaced her in goal for the final match.

