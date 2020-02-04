China: Coronavirus death toll spikes

China's National Health Commission reported Tuesday that the nationwide total of coronavirus infections had reached 20,438, with 3,235 new cases confirmed.

Additionally, health officials said 2,345 of the new infections were in Hubei, bringing the total in the hard-hit province to 13,522. Hubei's death toll also rose to 414, with a further 64 fatalities reported in the province that has been in lockdown since the outbreak.

China's nationwide death toll stands at 425 as the country's top leadership confessed to "shortcomings and difficulties" in its response to the virus. Meanwhile, state media said a new hospital had been constructed in just 10 days and had already started treating patients in the epicenter of the crisis. The specialized 1,000-bed medical facility will be joined by a second hospital with 1,500 beds in a matter of days.

WHO raise alarm

The epidemic, which has led the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a global health emergency, is believed to have begun in December in Hubei's capital city of Wuhan at a market that sold wild game. Wuhan and other cities in the Hubei province have been on lockdown for nearly two weeks as Chinese officials have attempted to contain the escalation of the virus.

Read more: Coronavirus? How to tell it's not cold or flu

The virus has spread globally, with infections reported in more than 20 countries. Germany reported its 12th case late Monday evening while the US reported its second case of person-to-person transmission.

Only one death has occurred outside of China, in the Philippines.

jsi/cmb (AFP, Reuters, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.