SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Seton Hall starting point guard Quincy McKnight is being listed as day to day with an injury to his left knee.

The 12th-ranked Pirates announced late Monday afternoon an MRI on the knee was negative.

The senior was injured late in the second half of Seton Hall's 74-62 loss to Xavier on Saturday. He had to be helped to the locker room.

McKnight is the Pirates' second leading scorer, averaging 11.5 points. He scored 15 against Xavier before being hurt in the loss that ended a 10-game winning streak.

Seton Hall (16-5, 8-1 Big East) is scheduled to play at Georgetown on Wednesday. It has a first-place showdown with No. 10 Villanova (17-4, 7-2) on Saturday in Philadelphia.

