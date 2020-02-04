BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona will have to wait a little longer to count on Ousmane Dembele.

The French forward left team practice on Monday complaining of muscle pain in his right leg. The club said the problem was prompted by muscle fatigue.

Dembele was in the final stages of his recovery from a hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined since November. He had just recently rejoined his teammates in full practices.

The team did not say when he is expected to be back in action.

Barcelona has been eagerly awaiting for Dembele's return as striker Luis Suárez has been out injured since the beginning of the year and is not expected to be back until the latter stages of the season.

The club did not make any major signings to immediately boost its attack.

Barcelona is second in the Spanish league, three points behind Real Madrid. Its next game is on Sunday at Real Betis.

___

