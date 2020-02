Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata, right, is tackled by Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletic... Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata, right, is tackled by Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata heads the ball flanked by Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and At... Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata heads the ball flanked by Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata, above, is tackled by Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletic... Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata, above, is tackled by Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid striker Álvaro Morata could miss the Champions League game against Liverpool because of a right leg muscle injury.

Scans revealed the injury on Monday, two days after Morata was hurt in the 1-0 loss at Real Madrid in the Spanish league and had to be substituted in the second half.

Atlético did not say exactly how long Morata is expected to be sidelined. It hosts Liverpool on Feb. 18 in the first leg of the competition's round of 16. The second leg will be on March 3 in England.

Atlético coach Diego Simeone also can't count on forwards Diego Costa and João Félix because of injuries.

The club unsuccessfully tried to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani in last month's transfer window.

Saturday's loss to the city rival at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium left Atlético in sixth place in the Spanish league, 13 points off the lead after 22 matches.

Its next league match is on Saturday at home against Granada.

