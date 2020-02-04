GENOA, Italy (AP) — Napoli let slip a two-goal lead but bounced back to win at Sampdoria 4-2 in Serie A on Monday.

It was Napoli’s third league win since Gennaro Gattuso took over on Dec. 11 and moved the club up to 10th.

Sampdoria remained 16th, four points above the relegation zone.

Napoli came into the match with momentum after a week which saw it beat Serie A leader Juventus in the league and reach the Italian Cup semifinals.

And it was 2-0 up within 16 minutes following goals from Arkadiusz Milik and Eljif Elmas. The 20-year-old Elmas burst into tears after scoring his first goal for the club.

However, former Napoli forward Fabio Quagliarella reduced the deficit in the 26th minute with a spectacular volley.

Both sides had goals ruled out before another former Napoli player, Manolo Gabbiadini, leveled with a penalty in the 73rd after visiting defender Kostas Manolas fouled Quagliariella.

New signing Diego Demme restored Napoli’s lead seven minutes from time and fellow substitute Dries Mertens sealed the result in stoppage time.

