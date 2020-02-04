Google parent company Alphabet posted mixed fourth-quarter results on Monday, falling short on Wall Street's expectations for revenue but beating on profit.

The Mountain View, California-based company earned $10.67 billion, or $15.35 per share, in the final three months of 2019. That's up from $8.95 billion, or $12.77 per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Net revenue was $37.57 billion, up from $31.84 billion a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $12.49 per share and revenue of $38.4 billion, according to FactSet.