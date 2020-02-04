  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/02/04 04:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 100.20 Down 4.70
Mar 102.00 102.30 97.80 97.90 Down 4.75
May 104.30 104.45 100.10 100.20 Down 4.70
Jul 106.75 106.75 102.40 102.50 Down 4.65
Sep 108.75 108.85 104.55 104.60 Down 4.65
Dec 111.05 111.60 107.35 107.45 Down 4.60
Mar 114.20 114.20 110.25 110.30 Down 4.45
May 114.40 114.40 111.85 111.90 Down 4.35
Jul 115.75 115.75 113.30 113.30 Down 4.30
Sep 117.00 117.00 114.55 114.60 Down 4.20
Dec 118.45 118.85 116.45 116.50 Down 4.15
Mar 118.60 118.70 118.35 118.40 Down 4.10
May 119.60 Down 4.10
Jul 120.75 Down 4.15
Sep 121.80 Down 4.30
Dec 123.55 Down 4.30