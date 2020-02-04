New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|100.20
|Down 4.70
|Mar
|102.00
|102.30
|97.80
|97.90
|Down 4.75
|May
|104.30
|104.45
|100.10
|100.20
|Down 4.70
|Jul
|106.75
|106.75
|102.40
|102.50
|Down 4.65
|Sep
|108.75
|108.85
|104.55
|104.60
|Down 4.65
|Dec
|111.05
|111.60
|107.35
|107.45
|Down 4.60
|Mar
|114.20
|114.20
|110.25
|110.30
|Down 4.45
|May
|114.40
|114.40
|111.85
|111.90
|Down 4.35
|Jul
|115.75
|115.75
|113.30
|113.30
|Down 4.30
|Sep
|117.00
|117.00
|114.55
|114.60
|Down 4.20
|Dec
|118.45
|118.85
|116.45
|116.50
|Down 4.15
|Mar
|118.60
|118.70
|118.35
|118.40
|Down 4.10
|May
|119.60
|Down 4.10
|Jul
|120.75
|Down 4.15
|Sep
|121.80
|Down 4.30
|Dec
|123.55
|Down 4.30