BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Mar 2756 Down 45 Mar 2753 2777 2711 2734 Down 43 May 2769 Down 61 May 2774 2796 2736 2756 Down 45 Jul 2781 2807 2747 2769 Down 42 Sep 2751 2772 2716 2744 Down 35 Dec 2656 2675 2629 2654 Down 28 Mar 2581 2605 2565 2586 Down 24 May 2544 2564 2543 2564 Down 22 Jul 2532 2542 2532 2542 Down 20 Sep 2519 Down 20 Dec 2487 Down 20