BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2756
|Down
|45
|Mar
|2753
|2777
|2711
|2734
|Down
|43
|May
|2769
|Down
|61
|May
|2774
|2796
|2736
|2756
|Down
|45
|Jul
|2781
|2807
|2747
|2769
|Down
|42
|Sep
|2751
|2772
|2716
|2744
|Down
|35
|Dec
|2656
|2675
|2629
|2654
|Down
|28
|Mar
|2581
|2605
|2565
|2586
|Down
|24
|May
|2544
|2564
|2543
|2564
|Down
|22
|Jul
|2532
|2542
|2532
|2542
|Down
|20
|Sep
|2519
|Down
|20
|Dec
|2487
|Down
|20