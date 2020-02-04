  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2020/02/04 04:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Mar 2756 Down 45
Mar 2753 2777 2711 2734 Down 43
May 2769 Down 61
May 2774 2796 2736 2756 Down 45
Jul 2781 2807 2747 2769 Down 42
Sep 2751 2772 2716 2744 Down 35
Dec 2656 2675 2629 2654 Down 28
Mar 2581 2605 2565 2586 Down 24
May 2544 2564 2543 2564 Down 22
Jul 2532 2542 2532 2542 Down 20
Sep 2519 Down 20
Dec 2487 Down 20