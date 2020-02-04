LONDON (AP) — Former Wigan and South Sydney rugby league forward Gabriel Hamlin was handed a two-year ban after testing positive for cocaine.

The 23-year-old Hamlin was suspended by England's Rugby Football League in April after being charged with a U.K. Anti-Doping violation. He subsequently returned to his native Australia to be with his family.

The prop provided a urine sample following Wigan's second Super League match of 2019, against Leeds in February, which contained a metabolite of cocaine, UKAD said.

Hamlin's ban will end on Feb. 7, 2021. His contract with Wigan ran out at the end of last season.

