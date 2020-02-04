  1. Home
ATP Money Leaders

By  Associated Press
2020/02/04 02:00
Through Feb. 2
1 Novak Djokovic $3,915,011
2 Dominic Thiem $1,693,524
3 Rafael Nadal $981,557
4 Alexander Zverev $949,642
5 Roberto Bautista Agut $848,064
6 Roger Federer $714,792
7 Daniil Medvedev $683,285
8 Dusan Lajovic $548,815
9 Nick Kyrgios $542,160
10 Andrey Rublev $537,911
11 Karen Khachanov $526,479
12 David Goffin $500,564
13 Fabio Fognini $491,360
14 Gael Monfils $455,440
15 Stan Wawrinka $437,972
16 Diego Schwartzman $423,881
17 Viktor Troicki $415,949
18 Tennys Sandgren $396,770
19 Pablo Carreno Busta $392,955
20 Milos Raonic $387,597
21 Stefanos Tsitsipas $363,114
22 Marin Cilic $356,090
23 Daniel Evans $349,665
24 Grigor Dimitrov $344,849
25 Denis Shapovalov $343,357
26 Kevin Anderson $336,474
27 Hubert Hurkacz $328,155
28 Joe Salisbury $321,914
29 Felix Auger-Aliassime $321,197
30 Borna Coric $320,957
31 John Isner $302,254
32 Alex De Minaur $301,990
33 Benoit Paire $300,040
34 Rajeev Ram $293,839
35 Nikoloz Basilashvili $287,224
36 Guido Pella $286,672
37 John Millman $270,925
38 Yoshihito Nishioka $267,914
39 Casper Ruud $247,923
40 Marton Fucsovics $247,135
41 Taylor Fritz $242,935
42 Jan-Lennard Struff $234,028
43 Feliciano Lopez $224,548
44 Nikola Cacic $205,076
45 Max Purcell $197,874
46 Lloyd Harris $191,307
47 Cameron Norrie $188,647
48 Corentin Moutet $188,017
49 Stefano Travaglia $185,997
50 Albert Ramos-Vinolas $183,148