ATP Money Leaders
Through Feb. 2
By Associated Press
2020/02/04 02:00
|1
|Novak Djokovic
|$3,915,011
|2
|Dominic Thiem
|$1,693,524
|3
|Rafael Nadal
|$981,557
|4
|Alexander Zverev
|$949,642
|5
|Roberto Bautista Agut
|$848,064
|6
|Roger Federer
|$714,792
|7
|Daniil Medvedev
|$683,285
|8
|Dusan Lajovic
|$548,815
|9
|Nick Kyrgios
|$542,160
|10
|Andrey Rublev
|$537,911
|11
|Karen Khachanov
|$526,479
|12
|David Goffin
|$500,564
|13
|Fabio Fognini
|$491,360
|14
|Gael Monfils
|$455,440
|15
|Stan Wawrinka
|$437,972
|16
|Diego Schwartzman
|$423,881
|17
|Viktor Troicki
|$415,949
|18
|Tennys Sandgren
|$396,770
|19
|Pablo Carreno Busta
|$392,955
|20
|Milos Raonic
|$387,597
|21
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|$363,114
|22
|Marin Cilic
|$356,090
|23
|Daniel Evans
|$349,665
|24
|Grigor Dimitrov
|$344,849
|25
|Denis Shapovalov
|$343,357
|26
|Kevin Anderson
|$336,474
|27
|Hubert Hurkacz
|$328,155
|28
|Joe Salisbury
|$321,914
|29
|Felix Auger-Aliassime
|$321,197
|30
|Borna Coric
|$320,957
|31
|John Isner
|$302,254
|32
|Alex De Minaur
|$301,990
|33
|Benoit Paire
|$300,040
|34
|Rajeev Ram
|$293,839
|35
|Nikoloz Basilashvili
|$287,224
|36
|Guido Pella
|$286,672
|37
|John Millman
|$270,925
|38
|Yoshihito Nishioka
|$267,914
|39
|Casper Ruud
|$247,923
|40
|Marton Fucsovics
|$247,135
|41
|Taylor Fritz
|$242,935
|42
|Jan-Lennard Struff
|$234,028
|43
|Feliciano Lopez
|$224,548
|44
|Nikola Cacic
|$205,076
|45
|Max Purcell
|$197,874
|46
|Lloyd Harris
|$191,307
|47
|Cameron Norrie
|$188,647
|48
|Corentin Moutet
|$188,017
|49
|Stefano Travaglia
|$185,997
|50
|Albert Ramos-Vinolas
|$183,148