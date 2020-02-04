Magnitude 4.9 earthquake rocks E. Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.9 earthquake shook eastern Taiwan's Hualien County at 1:02 a.m. on Tuesday morning (Feb. 4), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 48.3 kilometers south of Hualien County Hall at a depth of 33 kilometers, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Hualien County and a 3 in Taitung County and Changhua County. An intensity level of 2 was recorded in Nantou County, Chiayi County, Taichung County, Yilan County, Yunlin County, and Miaoli County.

An intensity level of 1 was registered in Kaohsiung City, Tainan City, Chiayi City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, and New Taipei City. No injuries resulting from the quake have been reported at the time of publication.