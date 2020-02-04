  1. Home
  2. Society

Magnitude 4.9 earthquake rocks E. Taiwan

Magnitude 4.9 temblor jolts eastern Taiwan's Hualien County

  269
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/04 01:20
(CWB map of today's quake)

(CWB map of today's quake)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.9 earthquake shook eastern Taiwan's Hualien County at 1:02 a.m. on Tuesday morning (Feb. 4), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 48.3 kilometers south of Hualien County Hall at a depth of 33 kilometers, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Hualien County and a 3 in Taitung County and Changhua County. An intensity level of 2 was recorded in Nantou County, Chiayi County, Taichung County, Yilan County, Yunlin County, and Miaoli County.

An intensity level of 1 was registered in Kaohsiung City, Tainan City, Chiayi City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, and New Taipei City. No injuries resulting from the quake have been reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
temblor

RELATED ARTICLES

Turkish rescuers thank Taiwan for earthquake donations
Turkish rescuers thank Taiwan for earthquake donations
2020/01/31 14:52
Donations from Taiwan pour in as Turkey struck by earthquake
Donations from Taiwan pour in as Turkey struck by earthquake
2020/01/29 15:38
Magnitude 4.1 earthquake jolts Southern Taiwan
Magnitude 4.1 earthquake jolts Southern Taiwan
2020/01/28 19:17
At least 18 dead, hundreds hurt as quake hits eastern Turkey
At least 18 dead, hundreds hurt as quake hits eastern Turkey
2020/01/25 12:06
Builders behind deadly Taiwan earthquake collapse sentenced to compensation
Builders behind deadly Taiwan earthquake collapse sentenced to compensation
2020/01/16 14:08