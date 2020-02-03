Scotland's Scott Cummings catches a lineout, during the Six Nations rugby union international match between Scotland and Ireland at the Aviva Stadium ... Scotland's Scott Cummings catches a lineout, during the Six Nations rugby union international match between Scotland and Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, Saturday Feb. 1, 2020. (Niall Carson/PA via AP)

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland has decided against recalling Finn Russell for the Six Nations match against England on Saturday after omitting the star flyhalf ahead of the opening-round loss to Ireland for breaching team rules.

With Russell missing, Scotland again will go with Adam Hastings and Duncan Weir as the options at No. 10 for the Calcutta Cup match against its old rival.

Russell, Scotland's most creative and dangerous back, was disciplined by coach Gregor Townsend following an alleged late-night drinking session at the team hotel in the lead-up to the Ireland game. Scotland lost 19-12 in Dublin on Saturday.

It is not yet known whether Russell will be involved at all in this season's tournament.

Scotland will again be without winger Darcy Graham, who remains sidelined with a knee injury.

