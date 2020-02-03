All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 46 26 11 4 5 61 134 123 Hershey 48 28 15 2 3 61 137 124 Providence 48 26 17 2 3 57 151 128 WB/Scranton 47 23 16 3 5 54 129 143 Springfield 48 26 20 2 0 54 153 138 Charlotte 45 25 17 3 0 53 148 128 Lehigh Valley 47 19 22 1 5 44 112 130 Bridgeport 47 16 26 4 1 37 102 153

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 47 29 14 3 1 62 174 143 Rochester 45 26 13 2 4 58 137 118 Utica 48 26 18 2 2 56 167 149 Laval 47 22 19 4 2 50 137 144 Toronto 45 22 18 3 2 49 150 148 Binghamton 45 21 20 4 0 46 131 145 Cleveland 46 21 21 2 2 46 126 135 Syracuse 47 20 21 3 3 46 156 171

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 47 33 8 4 2 72 165 105 Iowa 47 27 14 3 3 60 145 134 Chicago 47 22 20 3 2 49 119 134 Texas 45 21 20 2 2 46 129 138 Grand Rapids 47 20 21 2 4 46 132 152 San Antonio 45 16 18 6 5 43 127 145 Rockford 47 20 24 1 2 43 116 147 Manitoba 48 21 27 0 0 42 129 151

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 42 28 12 1 1 58 148 111 Stockton 41 25 10 3 3 56 154 118 Colorado 42 24 14 3 1 52 138 124 Ontario 45 22 18 4 1 49 121 161 San Diego 41 19 16 4 2 44 134 124 Bakersfield 44 19 20 4 1 43 131 152 San Jose 40 14 23 1 2 31 127 143

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Syracuse at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.