NHL Conference Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/02/03 23:00

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 53 35 13 5 75 193 158
Boston 53 31 10 12 74 177 137
Pittsburgh 52 33 14 5 71 176 142
Tampa Bay 52 32 15 5 69 188 145
Columbus 53 28 16 9 65 143 135
N.Y. Islanders 50 29 15 6 64 146 136
Toronto 52 28 17 7 63 188 171
Carolina 52 30 19 3 63 166 139
Philadelphia 52 28 17 7 63 167 157
Florida 50 28 17 5 61 183 167
Montreal 54 24 23 7 55 167 166
N.Y. Rangers 50 25 21 4 54 163 161
Buffalo 52 23 22 7 53 150 161
Ottawa 52 18 24 10 46 142 176
New Jersey 51 18 24 9 45 137 185
Detroit 53 12 37 4 28 111 204
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 53 31 14 8 70 168 150
Vancouver 53 30 18 5 65 177 159
Colorado 50 28 16 6 62 182 149
Dallas 51 29 18 4 62 134 129
Edmonton 52 28 18 6 62 170 162
Vegas 54 27 20 7 61 168 162
Calgary 53 27 20 6 60 146 163
Arizona 54 26 21 7 59 152 148
Chicago 52 25 21 6 56 158 163
Winnipeg 53 26 23 4 56 158 164
Nashville 51 24 20 7 55 169 171
Minnesota 51 23 22 6 52 157 172
San Jose 53 22 27 4 48 136 177
Anaheim 52 21 26 5 47 134 161
Los Angeles 53 19 29 5 43 131 167

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3

Columbus 4, Montreal 3

Carolina 4, Vancouver 3, SO

Monday's Games

Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.