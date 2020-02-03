10 Things to Know for Today

Passengers wearing protective masks arrive at Manila's international airport in the Philippines on Monday Feb. 3, 2020. Philippine President Rodrigo D... Passengers wearing protective masks arrive at Manila's international airport in the Philippines on Monday Feb. 3, 2020. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has approved a temporary ban on all travelers, except Filipinos, from China and its autonomous regions. Precautionary measures have been tightened around the country following the report of the first death of a new virus outside of China. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Serbia's Novak Djokovic gestures as he holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Austria's Dominic Thiem in the final of the Australian O... Serbia's Novak Djokovic gestures as he holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Austria's Dominic Thiem in the final of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2006, file photo, former Worldcom CEO Bernard Ebbers exits Manhattan federal court in New York. Ebbers died Sunday, Feb. 2, 20... FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2006, file photo, former Worldcom CEO Bernard Ebbers exits Manhattan federal court in New York. Ebbers died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, according to a family statement cited by WAPT-TV in Mississippi. (AP Photo/ Louis Lanzano, File)

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers S... Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Police forensic officers work near a car at the scene after a stabbing incident in Streatham London, England, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. London police offi... Police forensic officers work near a car at the scene after a stabbing incident in Streatham London, England, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. London police officers shot and killed a suspect after at least two people were stabbed Sunday in what authorities are investigating as a terror attack. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and son Baron Trump exit Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. The Tr... President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and son Baron Trump exit Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. The Trumps return from a trip to Florida to spend the weekend at their Mar-a-Lago estate. (AP Photo/Michael A. McCoy)

Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game... Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Attendees cheer as Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during a campaign event at Northwest Junior ... Attendees cheer as Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during a campaign event at Northwest Junior High, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Coralville, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHO WILL WIN 2020's FIRST DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

Polls suggest that Bernie Sanders may have a narrow lead, but any of the top four candidates — Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg — could score victory in Iowa’s unpredictable and quirky caucus system as organizers prepare for record turnout on Monday.

2. VIRUS DEATH TOLL RISES TO OVER 360 IN CHINA

China built a hospital in 10 days, infused cash into financial markets and further restricted people’s movement to contain a rapidly spreading virus and its escalating impact, which so far has resulted in 361 deaths.

3. MAHOMES RALLIES CHIEFS PAST 49ERS IN SUPER BOWL

After falling behind by double digits, the Kansas City quarterback led two late touchdown drives for a 31-20 win for the championship.

4. WHAT'S NEXT IN TRUMP'S IMPEACHMENT TRIAL

Senators are all-but-certain to acquit the president on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress when the vote on Wednesday.

5. AFTER ATTACK, UK RETHINKING RULES FOR FORMER TERROR INMATES

Britain plans to announce new rules for the imprisonment of convicted extremists after an Islamic militant recently released from prison stabbed two people in south London.

6. WHO CLAIMS RESPONSIBILITY FOR FLORIDA NAVAL BASE SHOOTING

Al-Qaida’s branch in Yemen says it was in communication with an aviation student from Saudi Arabia who carried out last year’s deadly shooting at the Naval Air Station Pensacola.

7. THE GOOD & THE BAD & THE OVER-THE-TOP 30 SECONDS ON TV

Advertisers paid as much as $5.6 million to promote their brands and products on Super Bowl Sunday, as Hyundai and Jeep scored with whimsical humor but Pop Tarts and Hard Rock failed to connect with viewers.

8. WHAT THE SECRETARY OF STATE SEEKS ABROAD

Mike Pompeo is calling for authoritarian governments in eastern Europe and Central Asia to ease restrictions on press freedoms despite criticism for his own treatment of journalists at home.

9. NOW THAT'S ENTERTAINMENT!

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira infused the Super Bowl halftime show with an exuberance and joy that celebrated their Latina heritage.

10. DISGRACED FORMER CEO DIES

Bernard Ebbers, a former telecommunications executive convicted in one of the largest corporate accounting scandals in U.S. history, has died at 78, just over a month after his early release from prison.