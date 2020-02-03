TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — High pay is being offered as an incentive as Taiwan scrambles to assemble a team of medical personnel to help quarantine Taiwanese coming home from Wuhan via chartered planes, the first such effort since the SARS outbreak in 2003, CNA reported on Monday (Feb. 3).

The first batch of the evacuees will arrive in Taiwan Monday night and immediately be checked into isolated facilities for 14 days, during which time they will be monitored for symptoms of infection by the novel coronavirus as a way to contain its spread by potential carriers.

Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) is offering NT$10,000 (US$320) and NT$5,000 per day to doctors and nurses, respectively, in addition to their salaries and other allowances, as an incentive to join the team. They will carry out inspections and quarantine procedures for Taiwanese coming home from the virus-infested Chinese city of Wuhan, the report said.

The CECC revealed on Sunday that the evacuees will be housed in three to four isolated military barracks as well as government agencies’ unused meeting and lodging facilities, according to the report. In addition, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) indicated on Sunday afternoon that some of them would be kept in isolation at Bank of Taiwan dormitories in Yangmingshan.

Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said that the CECC could draft related personnel to assist in quarantine procedures as needed according to the Communicable Disease Control Act.