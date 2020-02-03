A man fishes at the Calais harbor, northern France, on Friday, Jan.31, 2020. The U.K. is due to leave the EU on Friday the first nation in the bloc to... A man fishes at the Calais harbor, northern France, on Friday, Jan.31, 2020. The U.K. is due to leave the EU on Friday the first nation in the bloc to do so. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

A fishing boat at work in the English Channel, off the southern coast of England, Saturday Feb. 1, 2020. The fishing industry is predicted to be one o... A fishing boat at work in the English Channel, off the southern coast of England, Saturday Feb. 1, 2020. The fishing industry is predicted to be one of the main subjects for negotiations between the UK and Europe, after the UK left the European Union on Friday. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

In this Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 photo, old fishing equipment rusts away in front of old hand painted advertisement for fishing supplies at Kilkeel harb... In this Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 photo, old fishing equipment rusts away in front of old hand painted advertisement for fishing supplies at Kilkeel harbour in Northern Ireland. The United Kingdom and the European Union are parting ways on Friday and one of the first issues to address is what will happen to the fishing grounds they shared. (AP Photo/David Keyton)

In this Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 photo, a fishing vessel is docked at Kilkeel harbor in Northern Ireland. The United Kingdom and the European Union are ... In this Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 photo, a fishing vessel is docked at Kilkeel harbor in Northern Ireland. The United Kingdom and the European Union are parting ways on Friday and one of the first issues to address is what will happen to the fishing grounds they shared. (AP Photo/David Keyton)

In this Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 photo, workers at the local fishing cooperative pack langoustines ready to be shipped to Italy, in Kilkeel harbor in N... In this Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 photo, workers at the local fishing cooperative pack langoustines ready to be shipped to Italy, in Kilkeel harbor in Northern Ireland. The United Kingdom and the European Union are parting ways on Friday and one of the first issues to address is what will happen to the fishing grounds they shared. (AP Photo/David Keyton)

European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives for a media conference outside of the Parlamentarium in Brussels, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.... European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives for a media conference outside of the Parlamentarium in Brussels, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The U.K. is due to leave the EU on Friday the first nation in the bloc to do so. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

A fishing boat at work in the English Channel, off the southern coast of England, Saturday Feb. 1, 2020. The fishing industry if one of the main subje... A fishing boat at work in the English Channel, off the southern coast of England, Saturday Feb. 1, 2020. The fishing industry if one of the main subjects for negotiations, after the UK left the European Union on Friday, ending 47 years of close and sometimes uncomfortable ties to Brussels. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union will link any access to its market for British products directly to the access that EU boats will be given to U.K. waters, the bloc's chief negotiator said Monday.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier underscored the difficulties of the trade negotiations with Britain ahead for the rest of the year when he highlighted the small but emblematic fisheries industry, which was a key issue in the protracted Brexit process in the United Kingdom too.

Barnier told France Inter radio that “there will be no trade deal with the British if there is no reciprocal access deal for our fishermen.”

Barnier said “we will negotiate access to the British territorial waters for European fishermen at the same time that we negotiate access to European markets for British fisheries products. I hope I make myself clear.”

Overall, the EU is willing to grant the U.K. the fullest possible access to its lucrative market of some 450 million consumers but only if Britain abides by EU standards on such things state aid, social legislation or environmental protections.

British Prime Minister Boris Jonhnon has already indicated he does not want to make a binding commitment to remain in line with EU law, saying it was an essential principle in the move to walk away from the Union. Britain on Friday left the EU, becoming the first nation ever to do so.

The official break-up came last Friday and Johnson has said he wants a trade and cooperation deal by the end of the year, a time frame which the EU has called unrealistic.