TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) shared his thoughts on the government's latest policies Monday (Feb. 3), suggesting that all private kindergartens and preschools suspend sessions to contain the Wuhan coronavirus.

Following the Ministry of Education's (MOE) decision to extend winter breaks for all secondary schools and under on Sunday (Feb. 2), the Taiwanese government promised to distribute 500,000 free children’s masks to private preschools and kindergartens that have already started classes. Since the public preschools and kindergartens are under the effect of the new policy, they will receive their free masks at a later time.

Hou, not fully agreeing with the government's decision, said that it feels "a little off" that the new regulation does not cover private schools. He added that although cram schools and private after-class programs should not be interfered with by the government, they should consider cancelling classes as well, reported UDN.

When asked about Taiwanese citizens' difficulty in finding masks at convenience stores, the city mayor said that almost every store he has passed said the masks were out of stock. He urged the government to disclose details of the distribution, including the amount of masks delivered and their arrival time so citizens will not panic.

Hou pointed out that having Taiwanese nationals acquire surgical masks with their health IDs might be more efficient and can limit the wait time. He emphasized that he understands the frustration of having no masks to wear and that the government should make an effort to comfort its people, reported ETtoday.