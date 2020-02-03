TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The de facto Italian ambassador to Taiwan was summoned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Monday (Feb. 3) following the European country’s Jan. 31 ban on all flights from Taiwan due to coronavirus fears.

MOFA Deputy Minister Kelly Hsieh (謝武樵) will meet with Davide Giglio, representative of the Italian Economic, Trade and Cultural Promotion Office, and is likely to demand an explanation as to whether the ban would be removed, CNA cited sources familiar with the matter as saying.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Sunday (Feb. 2) protested against the Italian authorities’ decision based on "inaccurate information." He lambasted the World Health Organization (WHO) for providing a report on the coronavirus 2019-nCoV that erroneously depicted Taiwan as a region of China, which he suspected resulted in the misunderstanding.

The suspended air traffic between the two countries has stranded more than a thousand Taiwanese travelers, wrote CNA. A charter plane dispatched to Rome by China Airlines (CAL) to fly them home on Monday has failed to accommodate all those left behind.

One travel agency believes CAL, itself a victim of circumstance that has suffered great losses, is reluctant to schedule more planes for the passengers unless the government promises subsidies. Around nine airlines have been affected by the ban that targets China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.