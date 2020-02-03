Cherry blossoms at the Lohas Park in Taipei's Neihu (Taipei Parks and Street Lights Office photo) Cherry blossoms at the Lohas Park in Taipei's Neihu (Taipei Parks and Street Lights Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — It is time to enjoy sakura in the moonlight at Lohas Park (樂活公園) in Taipei’s Neihu District, according to a news release by Taipei’s Parks and Street Lights Office (PSLO) on Sunday (Feb. 2).

The 2020 Lohas Cherry Blossom Festival kicked off Sunday and will last until March 1. The PSLO said that 50 percent of the park's Taiwan cherry trees are currently blooming and that these will soon be joined by double-blossom varieties.



The cherry groves, which are located along the embankments of the Neigou River, were illuminated by LED lights during the opening ceremony on Sunday night. On Feb. 22, interesting activities will be held in the afternoon, and the movie “Aladdin“ will be screened on a large grassy clearing throughout the evening, the release said.

For more information about the cherry blossoms in the park, visit the festival’s Facebook page or the Flower in Taipei website.

Lohas Park address:

Alley 15, Lane 61, Kangle Street (康樂街), Neihu District, Taipei City

Public transportation:

By MRT: Disembark at MRT Donghu Station. Lohas Park is roughly 10 minutes from the station on foot.

By Bus: The park is a two-minute walk from the Donghu Community bus stop (東湖社區站), which is serviced by Bus No. 53, 281, 287, 630, 646, S1, BR19, BL12, and BL51. It is a five-minute walk from Donghu Elementary School bus stop, which can be reached by Bus No. 203, 284, 629, 677, 711, 896, 903, BL36, BR19, R2, and the Neihu Line.





(Taipei Parks and Street Lights Office photos)